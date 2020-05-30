



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety has placed a curfew on the City Of Pittsburgh beginning tonight at 8:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

According to Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich, the curfew will be in place both tonight and tomorrow.

“We believe a lot of these individuals that are creating trouble are not from the city,” Hissrich said. “With that, effective at 8:30 this evening, until 6:00 tomorrow morning, there will be a curfew in the city of Pittsburgh.”

CURFEW: Effective at 8:30 P.M. tonight, there is a citywide curfew in effect for #Pittsburgh.@PghPublicSafety will enforce the City order from 8:30 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) May 30, 2020

They said that anyone that is downtown between those hours, will be stopped by law enforcement.

Several other law enforcement agencies are being called into the city, including state police and neighboring towns.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert expressed his disappointment at those that took a peaceful protest and turned it violent.

“I can tell you as the police chief, I am very disappointed because this was a peaceful protest for something that was very serious, and this does nothing to honor the memory of somebody who died,” Chief Schubert said.

Schubert agreed with Hissrich that the belief is those that turned the protests violent are not from the city.

“There’s a lot of people who are anarchists, they’re not here to protest what happened, they’re here to take advantage of situations and throw it their way and bring other people into the mix and cause damage and cause injury,” Cheif Schubert added. “There’s no doubt that that’s who’s doing it and a lot of things we’re seeing are white males, dressed in the anarchist, ANTIFA, they’re ones who are fueling a lot of this.”

The curfew comes in response to the George Lloyd protests that turned violent.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details