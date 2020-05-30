



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many local businesses had to partly or entirely shut down their operations when social distancing guidelines took effect.

With Allegheny County entering the green phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan this coming Friday, the Gateway Clipper says it is back with new opportunities for people to explore Pittsburgh’s three rivers.

The Gateway Clipper will be open daily starting June 5 with sightseeing tours. According to a release, the tours will run at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and each will last about an hour. Customers will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines while on board.

The Gateway Clipper issued the following statement about the new cruises on Friday:

“The only way to see the City and truly learn about her past, present, and future is aboard one of our Pittsburgh river cruises. Your tour begins on the Monongahela River and continues on both the Allegheny and Ohio Rivers, all while our captain and narrator relay the interesting facts, tales, and river lore that make Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania so special!”

More information can be found on the Gateway Clipper’s website.