VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Voting Information
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Election Day, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Primary Election, Voter Guide


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Primary Election Day and KDKA has put together a guide to help you navigate the voting process.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but many people have already voted by mail as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first time voters.

RELATED STORIES:

Voting:

Pennsylvania Department of State
Changes Due to Coronavirus
Check here for Election Results

How To Vote:

Voting In Your County
Preparing For Election Day

Where?:

Polling Place Information
Mail-In and Absentee Ballot Information

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online and over the phone at (877)-868-3772.

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania

Counties:
–Allegheny County
Elections Division

–Beaver County
Election Results
–Butler County
Bureau of Elections

–Fayette County
Election Bureau

–Greene County
General Election Info

–Lawrence County
General Election Info

–Mercer County
Election Information

–Washington County
Election Office

–Westmoreland County
Election Bureau

KDKA’s Politics Section:
KDKA.com/Politics

Comments