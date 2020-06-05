



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh police officers, including chief Scott Schubert, marched with hundreds of protesters down Liberty Avenue on Friday.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassese is one the scene of the protest, which started in Beechview outside the McDonald’s on West Liberty Avenue. It marks the seventh consecutive day of local protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group has left the McDonald’s, and Public Safety says the group is headed toward the Liberty Tunnel.

While marching toward the tunnel, the group stopped and sang “Happy Birthday” to Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 years old on Friday. Taylor was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville last month.

Several hundred march down West Liberty Avenue toward the Liberty Tunnels. They stopped once to sing Happy Birthday to Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 today. pic.twitter.com/veloXcEyZy — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) June 5, 2020

The group, including chief Schubert, took a knee outside the tunnel and observed a moment of silence.

A police line closed the tunnel as protesters sat on West Liberty Avenue.

After taking a knee outside the tunnel, protesters turned around and went back up West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Public Safety says they will be closing streets as the protesters move.

The group, consisting of a few hundred people, is on the move. They are on West Liberty Avenue headed in the direction of the city. pic.twitter.com/BmVcstqRjJ — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) June 5, 2020

Dormont police say demonstrators are encouraging a peaceful march.

Earlier on Friday, protesters began gathering in Friendship Park in Bloomfield Friday for a demonstration the city’s East End.

WATCH: KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse Reports Live From Outside The Liberty Tunnel



