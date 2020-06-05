



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police union president Robert Swartzwelder reacted strongly to Mayor Peduto’s criticism, accusing the city of not having a plan in place to prevent the destruction of downtown Pittsburgh businesses during last Saturday’s protests.

“This was anarchy, and they were going to burn the city to the ground,” Swartzwelder said.

After confrontations with police, some protesters cut a destructive swath through downtown, hitting more than 70 businesses, breaking storefront windows and looting.

Responding to the criticisms of Mayor Peduto, Swartzwelder is firing back, saying the city was understaffed and ill-prepared to stop a destructive mob as it vandalized downtown.

“We were woefully unprepared. I think we underestimated the situation. I think you will hear that not only from myself but anyone who speaks to you truthfully,” Swartzwelder said.

“It really hasn’t come up by anyone other than the FOP president. Not by any of the command staff, not by anyone who was actually here, not by my eye-witness account, that we didn’t have enough police,” Peduto said.

Peduto counters that only a small group moved quickly through downtown but were soon arrested by officers.

He described the damage as minimal compared to other cities.

“Center City Philadelphia is on fire, they had to close every bridge. In New York City, Madison Avenue has been destroyed, the White House is under siege,” Peduto said.

On Friday, the city announced a task force of nine local, state and federal agencies to identify and arrest those responsible for destruction during these protests.

But in recent days, the mayor has questioned police actions at a protest in East Liberty on Monday night. He has ordered two separate investigations.

“My concern is that there is a difference between what was told to command staff and what actually happened on the ground,” said Peduto

“I just think it’s ludicrous that based on a couple of video snippets, that they would assume what the police did was unreasonable that night,” said Swartzwelder.