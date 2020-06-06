



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel has announced social distancing and safety guidelines as they plan to reopen next week as Washington County has moved to the ‘green’ phase.

“While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority,” said Tony Frabbiele, Vice President and General Manager of The Meadows in. a press release.

“With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions,” said Frabbiele.

Social distancing guidelines and protocols will include, but are not limited to:

Capacity on the gaming floor will be limited to no more than 50% of maximum occupancy.

The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

Table game seating will be limited, and slot machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.

Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended.

There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

Restaurant offerings will be limited and serviced from The Eatery and Bistecca Steakhouse.

Adios Lounge, The Carvery, Delvins, and The Pub will remain closed.

The poker room, bowling alley and valet will also be closed.

Health and safety guidelines will include:

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.

Guests will be required to wear masks prior to entry.

Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility.

A fog machine will be used to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times, and can’t wait to welcome them back on Tuesday,” said Frabbiele.