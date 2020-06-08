



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Senator John Heinz History Center is set to reopen to the public open Wednesday, July 1.

This includes the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village.

The History Center and its museums have been closed since March 14 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All History Center museums will open with 50% capacity, eventually increasing this percentage.

Social distancing protocols will be in place, as will extensive sanitizing measures.

The cleaning of high-touch areas will be in place on a thorough basis and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the museums.

“We are eager to reopen the Smithsonian’s home in Pittsburgh and our family of museums, and we’ll do so with the health and safety of our visitors and staff as our top priority,” said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the Heinz History Center in a press release.

“Throughout our museum closure, our staff has worked hard to preserve our region’s history, develop new virtual content and programming, and prepare us for this moment. As we reopen our doors, we’re excited for visitors to experience our museums, explore our exhibitions, and draw inspiration from the past,” said Masich.

Details on ticketing, entry, and new protocols and procedures will be announced online later this month.