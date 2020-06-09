



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As George Floyd was laid to rest, a Pittsburgh group hit the streets to honor him.

On Tuesday, hundreds of bicyclists came out for a 15-mile remembrance ride.

Pittsburgh Major Taylor Cycle Club, which promotes health and wellness in the African American community, is committed to using Floyd’s death as a catalyst for change.

“Pay attention to the current moment, honor the lives of those slain black citizens who lost their lives the last few years,” said Shequaya Bailey, President Pittsburgh Major Taylor Cycle Club.

They rode to Freedom Corner and back to the East End.

“To honor their life, to mourn their death and also to support their family,” said Freida Kinney.

Peaceful protesters also blocked off intersections and stopped traffic in Monroeville on Tuesday.