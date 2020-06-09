GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Lives Matter Protesters March Through Monroeville As Mourners Gather In Texas
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — There is police activity outside a home in New Castle following reports of a large crowd in the street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso reports the police are standing outside of a home in the 900 block of Adams Street on Tuesday night.

There were reports of hundreds of people standing on the street, demanding a search warrant regarding Amari Wise.

Wise, 19, was reported missing over the weekend.

He is described as a thin, black male, 6-foot-1 and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle.

Photo Credit: New Castle City Police/Facebook

The New Castle police chief is inside the home but has not confirmed any information.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

