NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — There is police activity outside a home in New Castle following reports of a large crowd in the street.
KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso reports the police are standing outside of a home in the 900 block of Adams Street on Tuesday night.
There were reports of hundreds of people standing on the street, demanding a search warrant regarding Amari Wise.
Wise, 19, was reported missing over the weekend.
He is described as a thin, black male, 6-foot-1 and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle.
The New Castle police chief is inside the home but has not confirmed any information.
