PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the 13th straight day, demonstrators are on the streets across Southwestern Pennsylvania in response to the death of George Floyd.

The protests began this afternoon in Bellevue, with a second planned march from Dormont to Mount Lebanon, and a third one this evening in the Fox Chapel/O’Hara Township area.

The message was the same for all – an end to systemic racism and police brutality.

The march may have been a small one in Bellevue, but the made sure to yell their message loud.

The group began gathering at 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue where they listened to speakers, including 8-year-old Andre, who called for an end to violence.

They then began marching through the business district and over to Bayne Park where city leaders and protest organizers were set up to hold a listening session and discussion about all the issues Floyd’s death in Minneapolis have brought back to the spotlight.

“We can do it together.”

World, please allow me to introduce 8-year-old Andre.

Bellevue’s mayor told KDKA’s Royce Jones that those kinds of discussions should be something that are happening in every community across the country.

Traffic restrictions from the protest were set to be lifted at 4 p.m.

That’s about the time when another group of protesters began gathering in the Dormont. This protest was organized by the same people who put together the protest in Beechview last week.

The group gathered at the Dormont municipal building parking lot and started marching down Route 19 where they staged a sit-in and a few moments of silence in Floyd’s memory.

They were expected to make their way over to the Clearview Common area of Mt. Lebanon.

The third rally, set to start at 7 p.m., is organized by the group, Fox Chapel Area Residents for Social Justice. The group is meeting at Squaw Valley Park Gazebo.

Organizers are calling for a family-friendly event that will be co-emceed by Sharpsburg Mayor Matthew Rudzki.

In a press release he says, “The rally represents solidarity of the Fox Chapel Area communities with the Black Lives Matter movement and addressing systemic racism through organizing, listening, and learning, and demanding action to ensure social justice.”

