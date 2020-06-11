CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NWS has confirmed a tornado touched down following strong storms that tore through the area overnight.

NWS Pittsburgh says a tornado touched down in Leetonia, Ohio.

They’re still surveying the Beaver Falls area and say more details will be announced later this afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported radar observed a tornado touched down around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A Tornado Warning was in place, but canceled around 9:55 p.m.

Crews were sent out to survey both Leetonia and Beaver Falls. Strong storms tore through much of our area Wednesday night.

