PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NWS has confirmed a tornado touched down following strong storms that tore through the area overnight.

NWS Pittsburgh says a tornado touched down in Leetonia, Ohio.

We've confirmed a tornado associated with last night's storms in the Leetonia area. This survey and the survey for the Beaver Falls area is ongoing and we will have more details later this afternoon. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 11, 2020

They’re still surveying the Beaver Falls area and say more details will be announced later this afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported radar observed a tornado touched down around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A Tornado Warning was in place, but canceled around 9:55 p.m.

Tornado Warning has been cancelled for Beaver County. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 11, 2020

Crews were sent out to survey both Leetonia and Beaver Falls. Strong storms tore through much of our area Wednesday night.

