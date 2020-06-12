WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel announced Friday that live harness racing will resume on Monday, June 15.
“We are excited to bring Live Racing back to the Meadows and appreciate the efforts by many to ensure a safe return for our team members, guests, and horsemen,” said Tony Frabbiele, Vice President and General Manager of The Meadows in a press release.
“We will continue to work with our partners to maintain the latest safety protocols while delivering a world class racing experience racing fans have come to expect,” Frabbiele said.
Racing is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Racing is also scheduled top resume on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, all beginning at 12:45 p.m.
The Meadows resumed its casino operations on June 9th after having been closed for several months amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.