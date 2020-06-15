ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department released details in the death of a transgender woman after protesters called for transparency.
Last week, protesters wanted to know what happened to Aaliyah Johnson, the 32-year-old black trans woman who was found dead outside her McKeesport apartment last month.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Johnson died on May 26 from blunt impact to the head and neck. Her death was ruled a suicide.
On Monday, the county police said detectives “can say conclusively that she was alone at the time” of her death by suicide.
Police said, in part, that “no one else either entered or exited” Johnson’s apartment the night she died.
Friends of Johnson told KDKA’s Royce Jones that for years, the door to her Midtown Towers apartment was broken, as was one of her windows.
Johnson’s friends believe that added to their suspicion that something bad may have happened to Aaliyah.
