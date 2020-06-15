PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Happening in just a few hours, the “Black Activist and Organizer Collective” is set to deliver a list of demands to City of Pittsburgh officials.

This list comes after Mayor Bill Peduto has endorsed a new campaign for police officers.

KDKA’s Royce Jones explains the collective and why they are demanding their voices be heard.

The group of organizers and activists is not satisfied with Mayor Peduto’s plan for police reform here in the City of Pittsburgh.

Peduto announced his for support the ‘​8 Can’t Wait’ ​campaign which is aimed at decreasing police brutality through 8 different reform policies.

The group said in a press release that the systemic problems in this country are bigger than the recommendations​ mapped out in the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ campaign and that it’s not comprehensive enough to make substantial change.

Some of these policies listed in the campaign have already been implemented in Pittsburgh and other police departments.

The group says that “Allegheny County has a history of police brutality that still exists today.”

This Black Activist and Organizer Collective includes people like State Representative Summer Lee, County Council Member Olivia Bennett, The Alliance for Police Accountability, and several others.

The group will be delivering their list of demands to Mayor Peduto and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald at the City-County building at 11:00 a.m.