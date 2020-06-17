HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says the CDC has recognized Pennsylvania as one of only three states where coronavirus cases have been declining for more than 42 days.

At at a press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf said CDC proprietary data for states shows only Montana, Hawaii and Pennsylvania have seen a downward trajectory for 42 days.

“We know our decline in cases is because of our choices because more than half of states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Many of these states are experiencing significant case increases tied to reopening too soon or too much. Pennsylvania is not. We have remained focused on balancing economic interests with public health.”

The news comes as the Allegheny County Health Department reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since early March; however, there were three additional deaths. Officials say this data doesn’t reflect the real-time spread of the virus as lab results take a few days.

During the press conference with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Gov. Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians to take steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, like wearing masks.

“We recognize that this is not an either/or situation. We shouldn’t have and we don’t have to choose between our health and the health of our economy. There’s a middle ground that allows us to open businesses while cutting down on the spread of COVID-19,” he says.