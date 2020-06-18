Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed in McKeesport early on Thursday morning.
According to Allegheny County Police, they were dispatched to the 500 block of 5th Avenue around 1:45 a.m. where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, dead in a vehicle across from the Beer Barrell.
Police believe there was a fight inside the bar prior to the shooting.
Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives are investigating.
They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA Morning News.
You must log in to post a comment.