By Lindsay Ward
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed in McKeesport early on Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, they were dispatched to the 500 block of 5th Avenue around 1:45 a.m. where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, dead in a vehicle across from the Beer Barrell.

Police believe there was a fight inside the bar prior to the shooting.

Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

