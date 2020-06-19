WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A crowd of over 100 people are moving through the streets of Wilkinsburg on Juneteenth.

Just before noon Friday, the group gathered at the corner of Hays Street and South Avenue.

The organizers say the march is for black empowerment and freedom. One of the organizers said, “June 19th is my Independence Day as a black woman.”

Crowd of over 100 moving through the streets of Wilkinsburg. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0wQcuvxB3w — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 19, 2020

Before the march began, the family of Romir Talley spoke to the crowd about their need for change. Talley was 24 years old when he was shot and killed by a Wilkinsburg police officer.

Allegheny County police say during a foot chase last December, Talley fired one round at an officer, who returned fire and struck him seven times.

Around one, the group started to march, heading down Hays Street. The march has remained peaceful.

