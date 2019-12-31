



WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police say their investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of a 24-year-old man continues.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of 24-year-old Romir Talley, who police say was shot and killed by an officer on Dec. 22.

On Tuesday, police released a more detailed timeline of what led up the shooting.

They say the county’s 911 dispatchers received a call around 1 a.m. about a black man wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants who had “pulled a gun on the caller” at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Wood Street.

Police say three uniformed officers were dispatched in two marked vehicles. When they arrived, they say two officers talked to two people on the street before they saw a man matching the description of the gunman the 911 caller had given.

The 911 caller, who was still in contact with the operator, confirmed the man police found matched the caller’s description of the allegedly armed suspect.

The officers told the man to take his hands from his pockets, police say, while both officers got out of the car. Then, police say the man ran and ignored officers’ commands to stop.

Police say the officers chased the suspect off Penn Avenue and through a vacant lot before turning onto Stoner Way. He then turned into a yard behind Center Street as one of the officers closed the distance.

That’s when police say the suspect fired one round at the officer, who returned fire, striking the man seven times. Police say the chase came to an end after 43 seconds.

First responders arrived on scene and paramedics pronounced the man, later identified as Talley, dead at 1:16 a.m.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police say, with one spent cartridge and four live rounds inside.

No body cameras were worn by Wilkinsburg officers, and no dashboard cameras were used.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.