MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a recent shooting in McKeesport.
Gabrielle Parker, 33, is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license. Police say Parker is known to frequent the McKeesport area.
Parker is accused by police of murdering Ericka Stevens, 29, early Thursday morning. Police responded to the shooting at the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, where Stevens was found dead in a vehicle parked across from a bar. Allegheny County Police say that a fight occured inside the bar prior to Stevens’ death and that Stevens and Paker were both involved.
