PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second Rivers Casino employee has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to the casino.

This means two employees have both tested positive for the virus in a single week.

This employee has reportedly not worked the last seven days, and their last shift was on June 13. All employees and guests who were in contact with that employee will be notified by the Allegheny County Health Department.

“Since health checks have proven effective for Team Members, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh will also begin checking guests’ temperatures upon arrival. Individuals whose temperatures read above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to access the gaming floor. Face coverings, social distancing, hand sanitizing and other safety guidelines remain firmly in place,” a casino spokesperson said. “The health and well-being of our Team Members, guests and the community is our top priority.”

The first casino employee to have a positive case was reported on June 17.