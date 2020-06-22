Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Matchbox Twenty’s tour has been moved.
On Monday, it was announced Matchbox Twenty will now play Sept. 1, 2021, at S&T Bank Music Park.
Matchbox Twenty was scheduled to stop at S&T Bank Music Park, along with The Wallflowers, on Aug. 26, 2020. The concert was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The band hasn’t been on the road since 2017.
According to a release, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders who cannot attend the newly announced shows will receive an email allowing them to request a refund.
