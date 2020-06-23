PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has an update on its newest investigators.

On Tuesday, officials said the K-9 teams are now training for their roles on the Game Commission investigate teams. They say the puppies are learning quickly.

In our own Southwest Region, K-9 Ayla is being trained, handled and partnered with Overt Special Investigator Shawn Barron, of the Game Commission.

OSI Steve Brussese and K-9 Kya will be serving the southcentral region, and OSI Tyler Kreider and K-9 Cali will be serving the southeast region.

All the puppies are currently between 4-5 months old.

“The teams are actively in the process of learning how to track humans and wildlife. They’ll all be able to detect the scents of Pennsylvania’s big game species – deer, elk, bear, turkey – as well as waterfowl,” the Pa. Game Commission said on Facebook.

With the addition of these three pups, the Game Commission now has six teams, one for each of the agency’s regions.