PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 45 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday, and five additional death.

The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,284 since March 14. This includes 2,146 confirmed cases and 138 probable cases.

Officials report that 372 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with two more patients hospitalized since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 145 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 70 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 184, with 172 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103. The youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.

For information relative to number of cases by date the test was taken and deaths by date of death and municipality, visit the county's dashboard at https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 25%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 20 (1%)

05-12 – 28 (1%)

13-18 – 39 (2%)

19-24 – 175 (7%)

25-49 – 788 (34%)

50-64 – 573 (25%)

65 + — 661 (29%)

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 48,300 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

