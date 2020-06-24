PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC leaders say they’re seeing a low number of hospitalizations from coronavirus.

At a press conference Wednesday, they said hospitalizations have been on a downward trend for weeks. Right now, UPMC is at its lowest level of coronavirus patients in more than two months.

UPMC’s Chair of Emergency Medicine Dr. Donald Yealy says the rise in overall case counts — Allegheny County has reported 45 new daily cases twice this week — is mostly showing mild illnesses.

“What’s most important now is we need to change our mindset and focus on not just or exclusively on the number of cases, but the severity of illness,” says Dr. Yealy. “We shouldn’t just be counting those who have a diagnosed infection.”

Dr. Yealy also gave credit to the people in our region for mitigating the virus through social distancing and wearing masks.

As Allegheny County saw jumps in daily cases, county leaders said the majority of new coronavirus patients are in their 20s and 30s.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald conceded younger people may not face the dire sickness of their grandparents, “but the spread can occur by anybody. It doesn’t matter about your age or what you do. You can spread the disease.”

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debora Bogen says “hospitalizations will most likely lag at least a week behind the case numbers.” And while there has been a jump in cases, there hasn’t yet bee a jump in hospitalizations.

