HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 495 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to more than 50 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 83,191 since Tuesday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,515.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 608,217 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 631 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/24/20 at 12:00 am):

• 495 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 83,191 total cases statewide

• 6,515 deaths statewide

• 608,217 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosFeSwv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 24, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Locally, Allegheny County health officials reported 45 new cases on Thursday. The death toll stands at 184.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: