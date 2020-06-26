Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One local city has earned some high praise.
McKeesport was named one of the most patriotic cities in the country. According to Insurify’s 2020 Most Patriotic Cities Awards, McKeesport is the most patriotic city in Pennsylvania.
McKeesport was chosen due to its high percentage of active service members and veterans.
In WalletHub’s recent “2020’s Most Patriotic States in America,” Pennsylvania ranked No. 37 overall, with only 13 states having lower patriotism marks.
To see the most patriotic city in each state, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.