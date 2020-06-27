PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says many of the recent patients reported visiting or working at 15 local bars and restaurants.
Five of those facilities were reported multiple times. Other patients also reported going to church, family get-togethers, their children’s games or activities and protests. However, most of the cases were linked to bars or restaurants.
The City of Pittsburgh is considering bringing back additional public safety crews to handle all of the cases. The City cut back on specialized response teams a few weeks ago as the numbers started to decline.
Now, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said they could need them again.
“We’re very concerned, especially with what’s happening. I mean, a lot of picnics, a lot of Fourth of July activities coming up and people not social distancing and not wearing their masks, so it is concerning,” Hissrich said.
Hissricch also said those crews have specialized equipment, which makes it easier and safer to handle Coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, Allegheny County broke its previous record for Coronavirus cases reported in a single day.
