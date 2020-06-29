PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16th Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, the Port Authority said a bus driver who works out of the Collier garage has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last drove a bus on June 24 and has been recovering at home since, the Port Authority said.

It is believed that the employee contracted the virus while traveling out of state,” the Port Authority said in a release. “This is the first case at the Collier garage since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon learning of this employee’s test result, Port Authority mobilized a maintenance crew to perform a deep cleaning of the Collier garage and the buses the operator most recently drove and will have an outside company to sanitize the facility. These efforts are in addition to the enhanced facility and vehicle cleanings already taking place daily.”

Last week, a bus driver who works out of the West Mifflin garage tested positive for coronavirus.