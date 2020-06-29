PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a spike in coronavirus cases in the Pittsburgh area has been linked to several bars, and not protests.

The Health Department reports 83 new cases Monday, the county-wide total now stands at 2,651 cases.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says since COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in the state, Allegheny County has led the state in the number of new cases.

“We have seen some alarming spikes. We have seen more cases in the last two days than in the previous two weeks,” Fitzgerald said.

The case investigator asks people to provide information on any mass gathering that they may have been in the few days prior to being tested/showing symptoms.

In those investigations, a variety of bars and restaurants were named with several of them coming up multiple times.

They are throughout the county, but there are multiple times that bars and restaurants in Oakland and the South Side were listed.

Officials say the number of times someone has attended a protest is in the single digits, and most of the time they were not even at the same protest.

The positivity rate just two weeks ago was 1-2%, and now it’s averaging 6%, with some days even higher than that.

On-site consumption of alcohol has been banned at bars and restaurants in Allegheny County beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Masks are still required for all businesses, meaning that they must be worn in restaurants when seated and can only be taken off when eating and drinking.

If any bar violates the order, officials say they will be investigated and will be ordered to close for at least one week.

Allegheny County officials are saying that bars are one reason that we are seeing large increases in positive cases of COVID-19.

Officials are pointing out two local areas that they say are a concern — Oakland and Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The bars and restaurants can continue to serve food on-site and offer to-go cocktails.