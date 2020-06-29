PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers say they’ll work with season ticket holders who may be at high-risk if they contract coronavirus.
KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reported on fans who do not want to go to games this fall over coronavirus concerns but still want to keep their seats.
The Steelers are now saying they won’t cancel those fans’ accounts.
The Steelers say they’ve established a process to review circumstances to ensure those who have concerns will have their tickets protected.
Tickets for high-risk fans are on hold for the 2021 season without penalty, if approved.
The Steelers announced in May that only 50 percent of individual 2020 game tickets will be sold to the public because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.
The Steelers’ full statement can be found below.
“We are continuing to work directly with those season ticket holders on an individual basis who felt they are uniquely affected by the current situation. We established a process to review circumstances to ensure those who have concerns will be handled directly so their season tickets are protected for the 2021 season. We are not canceling those season ticket holders accounts who have been approved through our process. Their tickets are on hold for the 2020 season without penalty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
