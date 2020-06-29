PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers say they’ll work with season ticket holders who may be at high-risk if they contract coronavirus.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reported on fans who do not want to go to games this fall over coronavirus concerns but still want to keep their seats.

The Steelers are now saying they won’t cancel those fans’ accounts.

The Steelers say they’ve established a process to review circumstances to ensure those who have concerns will have their tickets protected.

Tickets for high-risk fans are on hold for the 2021 season without penalty, if approved.

The Steelers announced in May that only 50 percent of individual 2020 game tickets will be sold to the public because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.

The Steelers’ full statement can be found below.