JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lincoln-Lemington, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A third stabbing in 24 hours has taken place in Lincoln-Lemington.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Lincoln Avenue.

RELATED: One Person Dead, One In Critical Condition After Stabbing

Pittsburgh Police believe that the suspect is the same one responsible for two stabbings on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

They are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments