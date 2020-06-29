Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A third stabbing in 24 hours has taken place in Lincoln-Lemington.
According to Pittsburgh Police, a person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Lincoln Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police believe that the suspect is the same one responsible for two stabbings on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161.
