PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurant and bar owners across Allegheny County are coming together to find a solution that will allow them to continue doing business.

“We are not a light switch that you can turn us on and turn us off,” said Glenn Hawley, who owns Napa Prime and Off the Hook.

Hawley said he had to close his chophouse for the second time in months after the county implemented the alcohol ban. He believes he did everything right when it came to reopening. Now he’s joining over 50 other restaurant and bar owners to find a way to keep business running as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

“I mean, the case number is there, we can’t fix it, but we need to stop it and bring it back down, but I’m not dead positive no alcohol is the total answer,” Hawley said.

On Thursday, six of those business owners will meet with County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“We can go as a united front. It’s not political, it’s really a business thing. We can listen to the challenges he has in protecting the public,” Hawley said. “We want to use our voice to address to the violators, the guys that are doing it wrong. Call me up, I’ll come consult.”

The concept is businesses helping and policing other businesses so that they can stay open.

“Here’s some guys you can call. You can call this list of people because I know there are responsible bar owners that are doing this correctly, so if you don’t want to call a restaurant guy, call a bar guy,” Hawley said.

The owners in Thursday’s meeting are all part of the Pennsylvania Lodging and Restaurant Association, but vary from small business owners to corporate leaders.