HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending people who travel to 15 states quarantine after they return home.
The health department Thursday made the recommendation to travelers on Thursday.
If you travel to these states, quarantine for 14 days upon return:
The 15 states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Allegheny County officials are also recommending something similar. County officials say if travelers go to a place with a high number of coronavirus cases, it’s recommended they quarantine for 14 days and get a test when they return home.
The Allegheny County Health Department director also says to wait at least three days to get tested after returning from a coronavirus hot spot. Dr. Debra Bogen says that if a traveler tests too soon, they could miss detecting the virus and get a positive result.
