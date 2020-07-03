HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The PIAA is sharing information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health that says the mandatory mask order does apply to student athletes.

The PIAA releases information Friday about guidelines the state health department had shared.

PIAA Press Release regarding the wearing of masks during out-of-season activities as published by the PA Department of Health and PA Department of Education https://t.co/xJNWJcCNsW — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 3, 2020

“We are tremendously appreciative of the Department of Health and the Department of Education for providing guidance and answers to the many frequently asked questions,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi in a press release. “This information will greatly assist PIAA member schools, their administration and staffs with the information needed to continue their voluntary, summer workout programs.”

The state of Pennsylvania made masks mandatory in all public places, effective immediately, as a way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, does apply to athletes and sports activities.

The guidance from the state reads:

“Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings, unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime 6 feet of social distancing is not possible.”

There are exceptions to the mask order, like if someone has a medical condition or if wearing a mask makes working unsafe. These exceptions also apply to athletes and sports activities. You can read the order here.

When it comes to people working out in gyms, the health department says face masks are required unless someone is an exception.

You can read the state’s FAQ about masks here.