HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On the Fourth of July holiday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that wearing masks would provide them with more freedom to do the things they love.

“This Independence Day I ask all Pennsylvanians and all those visiting our state to mask up to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow everyone to continue to enjoy the freedom we associate with our country and our commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “We have made great strides with our mitigation efforts but now is not the time to stop. The virus is still very much with us and we need to stay the course and continue to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands frequently.”

Wolf’s statement comes just a few weeks after the United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Americans that wearing masks was a way to exercise and promote freedom.

“Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face-covering!” Adams tweeted on June 14.

Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out. Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner! Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! pic.twitter.com/3A4fW2qmN8 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 14, 2020

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order that made mask-wearing mandatory in public spaces.

“While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent,” Dr. Levine said. “My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”