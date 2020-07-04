PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local Fourth of July celebration has taken a partisan turn in Pittsburgh.

Trump Team PA and Women for Trump have organized a boat parade to celebrate Independence Day and President Donald Trump. The parade is supposed to start at 11 a.m. Saturday below the Hot Metal Bridge on the Monongahela River. The parade will reportedly go up from the Monongahela River to the Ohio River and then up the Allegheny River.

“This will be a PEACEFUL & NON-Confrontational celebration of our President and ALL Law Enforcement & First Responders,” organizers said in a press release.

The organizers expect thousands of people to attend, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A local activist group, Pittsburgh, I Can’t Breathe, organized a counter-protest to the Trump rally, which started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The group calls their event “Shut It Down” in reference to the boat parade.

Protesters have gathered outside the marina where President Trump supporters are gathering for their boat rally. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zVjAwkd4av — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

There is a heavy police presence in the South Side Works as President Trump supports are expected to have a boat rally this morning and protesters are gathering on the Hot Metal St. Bridge. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4Qqw2LhdQd — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Additionally, KDKA has spotted a heavy police presence in the South Side Works responding to the event and counter-protest. Public Safety tweeted that so far the counter-protest has remained peaceful but that they will arrest anyone throwing or dropping objects.

Police are on scene and monitoring. Public Safety does and will continue to respect everyone’s 1st Amendment rights. However, throwing or dropping objects or suspending signs from bridges is prohibited and will result in immediate arrest. Stay safe, everyone. https://t.co/UhrUVu5SIy — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

Protesters are now on the move as of 10:51 a.m. Saturday. They chant “No Justice No Peace,” “No KKK No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives They Matter Here” as they march.

More boats and protesters have gathered. The protest is now on the move. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MZKx1GsA5V — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

The protesters moved to the pedestrian walkway of the Hot Metal Bridge.

Anti-Trump protesters have moved onto the pedestrian walkway of the Hot Metal Bridge. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

KDKA has seen that police have spaced out on the bridge and are wearing riot gear.

Pittsburgh Police are spaced out on the Hot Metal St. Bridge. They have riot gear at their sides. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Gy3yvibP14 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Public Safety tweeted at 11:11 a.m. that pro-Trump boaters are now on the water and reminded people to “stay hydrated.”

Several pro-Trump boaters are on the water. All is peaceful at this time. Reminder to everyone outside: It’s hot. Please stay hydrated. https://t.co/U3gEK3c8K2 — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 4, 2020

This car attempted to drive through the intersection. Protesters have surrounded it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5fO0YIG4uJ — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 4, 2020

Protesters are now chanting “it is illegal to drive through protesters” after a car attempted to drive through the intersection where protesters were located. The intersection is South Water Street and Hot Metal Street.

Protesters are chanting “we shut it down,” as they plan to move to the North Side.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.