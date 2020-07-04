JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
By Chris Hoffman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local Fourth of July celebration has taken a partisan turn in Pittsburgh.

Trump Team PA and Women for Trump have organized a boat parade to celebrate Independence Day and President Donald Trump. The parade is supposed to start at 11 a.m. Saturday below the Hot Metal Bridge on the Monongahela River. The parade will reportedly go up from the Monongahela River to the Ohio River and then up the Allegheny River.

“This will be a PEACEFUL & NON-Confrontational celebration of our President and ALL Law Enforcement & First Responders,” organizers said in a press release.

The organizers expect thousands of people to attend, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A local activist group, Pittsburgh, I Can’t Breathe, organized a counter-protest to the Trump rally, which started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The group calls their event “Shut It Down” in reference to the boat parade.

Additionally, KDKA has spotted a heavy police presence in the South Side Works responding to the event and counter-protest. Public Safety tweeted that so far the counter-protest has remained peaceful but that they will arrest anyone throwing or dropping objects.

Protesters are now on the move as of 10:51 a.m. Saturday. They chant “No Justice No Peace,” “No KKK No Fascist USA,” and “Black Lives They Matter Here” as they march.

The protesters moved to the pedestrian walkway of the Hot Metal Bridge.

KDKA has seen that police have spaced out on the bridge and are wearing riot gear.

Public Safety tweeted at 11:11 a.m. that pro-Trump boaters are now on the water and reminded people to “stay hydrated.”

Protesters are now chanting “it is illegal to drive through protesters” after a car attempted to drive through the intersection where protesters were located. The intersection is South Water Street and Hot Metal Street.

Protesters are chanting “we shut it down,” as they plan to move to the North Side.

