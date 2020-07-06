PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’ll likely be wearing masks in public for a while. Gov. Tom Wolf says he thinks masks will be mandatory until there’s a vaccine.

“Models out there suggest that states, areas, where people wear masks, the infection rate is actually lower,” said Gov. Wolf Monday.

The governor updated the mask mandate last week when cases around the state — and Allegheny County — began to spike.

The order requires face masks to be worn in several different settings, including if you’re outdoors and can’t stay 6 feet away from strangers, if you’re inside a public place or if you’re at work.

There are exceptions that can be found in the order. People with exceptions aren’t required to show documentation.

The order was sent to state and local officials, as well as law enforcement and others “tasked with education about the order for those not in compliance.”

