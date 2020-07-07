PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh universities are vowing to protect their international students following ICE releasing new rules for international students.

The University of Pittsburgh is calling on the Trump administration to reverse its plan to deport international students if their universities go online-only.

Yesterday’s federal policy change requiring international students to take in-person classes in the midst of a pandemic to keep their visa status is misguided, unfair, harmful to higher education across the United States, and damaging to both regional and national economies. pic.twitter.com/PrcbfwW9Ts — University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) July 7, 2020

In a tweet, Pitt called the policy “misguided, unfair, harmful to higher education across the United States, and damaging to both regional and national economies.”

Pitt has more than 3,00 international students.

Carnegie Mellon also responded, with Provost Jim Garrett saying ICE’s plan is “unacceptably abrupt, inflexible, and completely disregarding of the difficulties it causes our students from abroad.”

We are committed to and will advocate for our international community members, all of whom add to our intellectual landscape and vibrant community. More from Provost Jim Garrett on yesterday's ICE announcement. https://t.co/KRNka332KC pic.twitter.com/yODNwtfvjo — Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) July 7, 2020

There are nearly 5,600 international students at CMU. The total is 38 percent of the student population.

Carnegie Mellon and Pitt expect to have in-person classes this fall.

On Monday, the CEO of Duolingo said immigration policies from the Trump administration could force him to move jobs to Canada.