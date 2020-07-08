ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for western Pennsylvania.
The alert goes into effect on Thursday and is issued when air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for those with breathing issues and sensitive groups, like the very young and elderly.
Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties are under the alert until 12:00 a.m. on Friday.
The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
☀️🥵 Heat Advisory has been issued for tomorrow afternoon. Increased moisture/humidity tomorrow will likely make tomorrow feel hotter than the past several days. Please stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/tZfJZuMGAY
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 8, 2020
Thursday, during the warmest part of the day, a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up.
At this point, we are not anticipating severe weather. Friday, we do it all over again.
