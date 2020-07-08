CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3rd Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Total Climbs To Over 4,000
By Ray Petelin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for western Pennsylvania.

The alert goes into effect on Thursday and is issued when air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for those with breathing issues and sensitive groups, like the very young and elderly.

Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties are under the alert until 12:00 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Thursday, during the warmest part of the day, a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up.

At this point, we are not anticipating severe weather. Friday, we do it all over again.

