PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pitt fall sports season will be delayed after the ACC’s decision Thursday to push back the start of the fall season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors approved the delay, which a press release from Pitt Athletics says allows institutions to “to continue their focus on ensuring that return to competition protocols are in place and provide a safe and healthy environment for all involved.”

The decision affects all sports — including exhibition and non-conference contests for men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball.

Pitt is using a phased plan to return to voluntary offseason activities. Football student-athletes were allowed to return to campus on June 8 for voluntary offseason workouts. Men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball followed June 29.

Pitt Athletics says its offseason model was shaped by guidance from university health experts as well as local, national and international health agencies.

When student-athletes return, they’ll have to quarantine and can then participate in the next phase of supervised workout sessions — limited to 10 people — when they’re medically cleared.

This announcement comes as Allegheny County has seen more than a week of new coronavirus cases in the triple digits.

