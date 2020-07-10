NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – A 20-year-old is wanted in the shooting death of a man in North Versailles on Wednesday.
According to county police, just before 2 a.m. the call came in to 911 about a shooting at the Green Valley Flats apartment complex.
When first responders arrived, they found 29-year-old Jamey Green of West Mifflin shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they determined 20-year-old Calvonte Moore killed Green. An arrest warrant has been issued, charging him with criminal homicide and firearm violations.
Police describe him as a black male about 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a thin build. He’s known to frequent the area of Duquesne, police say.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
