PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re among those who are planning on going out to eat or having a night out in Allegheny County, there are several restrictions in place.

Bars and restaurants say they welcome the opportunity to have customers back for at least outdoor dining but they also say this is not a sustainable business model moving forward.

Some decided to just keep doing just takeout or delivery.

Cala Lily Restaurant and Bar was one of the places that continued doing only takeout.

The owner says they couldn’t fit enough chairs outside.

Meanwhile, jump across the county line to Butler and establishments say they’ve seen an uptick in business since Allegheny County started restrictions on restaurants and bars.

Butler and Washington Counties were expecting restrictions to come from the state but it has not happened yet.

“It’s a relief, but always in the back of my mind at least that any day they can come and shut you down, for two weeks, one week. Two weeks turns into four weeks, turns into six weeks. You don’t know,” said Philippo Lombardo, General Manager of Domenico’s Ristorante.

These restrictions are also being felt by the tourism industry.

Visit Pittsburgh is doing studies to determine the loss of money during the pandemic.

According to the organization’s president, tourism is a 6.4 billion dollar industry for the area.

Visit Pittsburgh created a campaign to encourage locals to spend money at home.