BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) – Five residents at the Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Baden have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the nursing home, all five residents are in the same unit and they have nurses and experts going to the location to help contain the virus to just the one unit.
In April, an employee of the nursing home tested positive for coronavirus.
Other residents in the unit were tested but they do not currently have the results of the tests.
The nursing home says they have been implementing many disinfecting methods, including UV disinfectant.
