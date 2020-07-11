Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Gov. Wolf administration has added four more states to its list of states with high numbers of Coronavirus cases.
Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma are the latest additions, meaning that if Pennsylvanians travel to any of 19 states outlined on the list, they should quarantine for 14 consecutive days upon their return. The administration says it made the decision within the last day.
An initial list of 15 states was released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on July 2.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.