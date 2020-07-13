HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 328 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday in addition to seven more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 95,742 since Sunday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,911.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 635 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 26% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 24% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Health Department officials say they are seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. They say they sent out an alert to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,481 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 21,760. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,158 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials reported 71 new cases on Monday. The death toll stands at 198.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

