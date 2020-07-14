Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Earlier this month, Ben Roethlisberger and his family welcomed adorable puppies.
Roethlisberger’s German Shepherd, Dakota, became the new mom of seven puppies.
On Tuesday, the Roethlisbergers gave an update on the new family members. The puppies are getting along with Ben’s daughter, Baylee, and taking plenty of naps.
“Their eyes are finally starting to open to show those beautiful baby blues,” a post reads on Roethlisberger’s website.
