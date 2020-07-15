HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 994 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 26 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 97,665 since Tuesday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 246 cases and five more deaths today, and on the other side of the state, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

Meanwhile, the statewide death toll has now reached 6,957.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 637 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 26% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 24% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Breaking down age group statistics…

The Health Department says these regions have seen significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 23 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,517 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 21,901. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,284 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

