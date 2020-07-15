SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Leaders of the Tree Of Life are announcing new plans that involve the future of its congregation and its facilities.

The announcement is about the future of the building at Shady and Wilkins Avenue.

They say they’ll soon be working with consultants to move forward with a plan that involves the community.

They also say they’ll be working with various companies in order to secure funding for building renovations, programming, and operations.

In addition, they have shared that “Rothschild Doyno Collaborative”, an architectural and design firm located in the Strip District, will have a large part in renovating the building.

The firm has experience in working with other Jewish centers.

Tree of Life says that working with the firm, they’ll be able to connect with community partners to determine how to best use the spaces for the renovation and to ultimately start the design process.

