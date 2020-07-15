PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC is among the 87 locations where trials for the next phase of a Coronavirus vaccine will be conducted.

The information about positive results in the first phase was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday.

Forty-five volunteers participated in the first phase of trials of a vaccine developed by Moderna.

The trials triggered an immune response in all of the volunteers who only experienced mild side-effects, including fatigues, chills, and muscle pain.

What happens next?

The phase three trial, which will involve 30,000 participants, gets underway later this month.

That’s when UPMC and 86 other locations can begin the phase three trial.

As for when a vaccine might be available for the general public, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be next year.

“When we’ll be able to give it to everybody, that’s assuming that my timetable is correct and if it is, I think as we get into the year 2021, the companies who are involved in making the vaccines, promise that we’ll have many doses,” Dr. Fauci said.

Once the phase three trial is complete, regulators will decide whether or not to approve the vaccine.

Moderna says it will be ready to deliver up to one billion doses per year, beginning next year.

