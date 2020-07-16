NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Eight months ago David Bailey, a chiropractor, was found dead in his office in North Huntingdon.
Now, the family is calling on the public to help find his killer.
The 54-year-old Bailey was found dead inside Bailey Chiropractic, which he owned, on Parkway Drive in December.
Police ruled the death “suspicious” and say he was a homicide victim.
In May, the family put up billboards hoping someone would come forward.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Daniel Beisler, the family’s attorney. “Dave’s wife Cheryl, the two of them have three sons together, they all live in the same house right now, so every night they go home, this is all that’s on their plate, ‘what happened to our dad, what happened to my husband, how was he slain, who murdered him?'”
So far, they have received no tips.
